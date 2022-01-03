St. Pete Mayor-elect Ken Welch tests positive for COVID-19; inauguration ceremony canceled

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The inauguration ceremony for St. Pete Mayor-elect Ken Welch on Thursday, Jan. 6 has been canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Welch will be sworn-in virtually on Thursday from home. He will also provide a short speech virtually.

“Let this serve as a reminder to all of us to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor-elect Ken Welch. “While this is disappointing, I am incredibly thankful that my current symptoms are not serious, and I keep in my thoughts and prayers all the families who have lost so much more to this pandemic. Though we will not be able to celebrate in person, let us keep front of mind the significance of the day – the day that we begin a journey together, as one community in one city, toward inclusive progress. We will have much more to celebrate together in the years to come.”

Officials said Welch will remain in isolation for at least five days, following current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines

Welch, who has been vaccinated and did get a booster in November, first tested positive this morning using a home kit. A second, PCR test later in the day was also positive.

Later this week, Welch will also be announcing several senior staff members who will join his administration on January 6.