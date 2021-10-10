"It's a miracle": Palm Harbor firefighter gives update on her recovery after being hit by a truck

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Palm Harbor Fire Rescue lieutenant continues down the road to recovery after a speeding driver hit her on U.S. 19 during the early morning hours of September 22nd.

Lt. Ashley White was helping two other drivers who were involved in a crash when a speeding driver in a pickup truck hit two fire trucks, and then hit her. That driver died following the crash, but luckily Lt. White is on the mend.

“I just saw a firefighter on the ground, the guys working on, happened to be her. It was tough going by that to go to the other person, but he had to be taken care of as well,” said Lt. Steve Gorby with Palm Harbor Fire Rescue.

On Saturday night, the community held a fundraiser to support her and her family during her ongoing recovery. Lt. White has been through two surgeries to repair her left arm and her left leg, and while her future now is uncertain, her recovery so far is nothing short of a miracle.

“Seeing the damage to our apparatus that was done, and knowing that he was driving at a high rate of speed, I agree, it’s somewhat of a miracle,” said Lt. Ashley White with Palm Harbor Fire Rescue.

Lt. White’s husband and her daughter wheeled her into the Tarpon Springs Elks Lodge for the fundraiser that members put together in just 8 days. All proceeds, going to Lt. White.

“We have 50 baskets that have been donated, and a $1,000 gift certificate from Innisbrook for 3 days and 2 nights,” said Nancy Gorby, a member of the Tarpon Springs Elks Lodge 1719 who organized the fundraiser.

And not only did the community come out, but members of her own crew showed up in her Station 67 firetruck in support of her too.

“The outpouring of support has been amazing, the surgeon is happy with everything that’s going on, so I’m doing well,” said Lt. White.

And when asked whether she plans to return to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue she said:

“Yeah, absolutely!... Of course if my injuries allow me to,” said Lt. White.

She also gave a tip for drivers, in hopes of preventing something like this in the future.

“If you see lights, you need to slow down and move over,” said Lt. White.

