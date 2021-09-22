Palm Harbor Firefighter hit by pick-up while responding to crash on US 19, fire rescue says

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Palm Harbor Fire Rescue says a firefighter was injured after they were hit by a pick-up truck on Wednesday while responding to an early morning crash on U.S. 19.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 19 are currently closed at Innisbrook Drive.

According to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a crash at the intersection at 3:19 a.m.

Officials say the firefighter was hit outside of the fire truck almost immediately after arriving at the scene. Several other firefighter crews were dispatched and immediately began working on the injured firefighter.

The firefighter was trauma alerted and taken to Bayfront Hospital by ground for multiple injuries, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue says. Officials say the firefighter is in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the pick-up was taken to Advent Health North Pinellas where Palm Harbor Fire Rescue says they succumbed to their injuries.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue says one of the drivers involved in the original crash was taken to Advent Health for treatment and the other was a refusal.

