Indian Rocks Beach sets start date on short-term rental regulation

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Indian Rocks Beach leaders set a start date on an ordinance that would regulate short-term rentals in the area Wednesday morning.

The start date, set for August 1, 2023, will include a new set of rules that short-term rental owners and occupants would have to follow.

Under the ordinance:



Owners would have to register their rentals with the city through an extensive paperwork and inspection process

Many rentals would be capped at a max of 12 overnight occupants for the next two years before reducing to 10 after that period

The rental’s owner or designee would have to be available to quickly respond to any complaints 24-7

And, among other rules, each rental would need one parking spot per bedroom

Officials added that all vacation rental forms will be released to the public on or before July 14. The City adopted the ordinance on May 9.

Homeowners in the coastal community have been pushing for the change after the vacation rentals, such as those listed on Airbnb and VRBO, have spread throughout the community.

While homeowners have said they do not have complaints about the vast majority of people who vacation in the beach-side community, they said some short-term rental guests have disrupted the tranquil atmosphere of pre-existing neighborhoods through drunken pool parties, loud music, and reckless driving.

The rules would apply to parts of town both east and west of Gulf Boulevard.