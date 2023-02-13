Indian Rocks Beach leaders discuss implementing new regulations for short-term rentals

TAMPA, Fla. — Living in Indian Rocks Beach is a paradise for homeowners like John Pfanstiehl.

“It took a lot of effort to get here over the years,” he said.

Pfanstiehl and his wife have lived in their house for more than 30 years, but the paradise they once knew is changing, and they don’t like it.

“It’s being turned from neighborhoods to stranger-hoods.”

The main issue for Pfanstiehl and his neighbors short-term rentals. They say they’re overcrowded, noisy, and the renters leave behind lots trash.

“I’m outraged,” Pfanstiehl said. “Putting a business with such an impact in a residential neighborhood, driving residents out and substituting unsupervised hotels is just crazy.”

The issue with short-term rentals started back in 2011. The problem increased during the pandemic, along with the number of short-term rental homes. That’s why neighbors put signs saying “Homes not Hotels” in their yards.

“The signs are a cry for help,” said Pfanstiehl.

It seems like the city heard them. Leaders introduced a new ordinance with stricter regulations. The ordinance includes hiring a special magistrate for cod enforcement issues, raising registration fees, implementing occupancy limits, and possible suspension for violators.

RELATED:



“I think it’s important for people to be aware of what we’re doing in Indian rocks beach because I really think that it’s powerful,” Mayor Joanne Kennedy said. “I’m hoping that we find a happy medium for everybody to live and play and work in our community.”

There are some who don’t like the ordinance and believe the city doesn’t have the right to dictate what homeowners do with their homes.

“At the end of the day, we own the place,” said Matthew Cinzio.

Cinzio’s family owns a house on Harbor Drive. They rent it out to folks when they’re not there. He said he understands the frustration some of his neighbors have expressed, however, he hasn’t had issues with their renters or complaints about their house. He said it’s not fair to punish them because of the actions of others.

Some short-term rental owners have threatened to sue the city if the ordinance is approved. Major Kennedy said the ordinance isn’t in violation of state law.

“If someone wants to bring litigation there, that’s their choice,” she said. “These restrictions are legal.”

City commissioners will discuss the ordinance at their workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The plan is to vote on this before the summer.