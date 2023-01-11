Indian Rocks Beach prepares to discuss short-term rentals

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFTS) — Throughout Indian Rocks Beach, you'll find dueling signs: Some in favor of short-term rentals, others against it.

It's a battle John Pfanstiehl has fought for seven years.

"We used to be surrounded by neighbors that we knew and instead they're forced out by the transient lodging because they can't stand the noise and the partying and all of that," he said.

Pfanstiehl said once the signs reading 'Homes, not hotels' in town went up, as well as an accompanying website, he found out this is a fight bigger than the city of Indian Rocks Beach.

"We've had people from cities all over the state calling and asking for help. It is a grassroots movement. We know that it's going to continue to grow and we're hoping legislators will understand that and work to preserve our neighborhoods," he said.

But he wants to start with change at home. On Jan. 24, the city will hold a workshop aimed at finding the middle ground. That could mean changes to how many cars can park at a rental or how many people can rent a house out.

It's a conversation Stacey Conte is looking forward to.

"There's likely just a couple of one-off instances that are creating a lot of this divide. And I think if we can work together to minimize that and work with those owners that aren't following the rules, whether they're residents or their short-term rental owners, then we can solve this problem," she said.

Conte bought her quadruplex two years ago. She said it has become much more than just a rental for people looking for a vacation.

"One of the benefits of short term rentals and just having the ability to operate as a short-term rental, and I spoke with another owner in town that did this. We can donate short-term housing at times when it's in need. The other lady I spoke to does it with veterans and post-Ian. I was able to house two single mothers that lost their homes," she said.

Both sides of the argument don't plan on slowing down their fight. It's all in hopes of seeing a change in the small city.