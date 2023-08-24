Homeless at center of Pinellas sheriff's claims on rising crime in St. Pete Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri spent part of Wednesday pointing the finger at the homeless as being behind a rise in crime on St. Pete Beach.

Sheriff Gualtieri had pictures in hand while making a presentation to Pinellas County Transportation leaders. He was backing a move to start charging for the Sunrunner express bus.

The sheriff said his pictures showed what those living on the streets are doing now that they have free transportation to the beach.

“You can see what’s happening. This is not okay,” Gualtieri said.

He continued saying people are living in the Publix parking lot, showed a picture of someone on a beach cabana, and also of a man passed out in a public bathroom. Sheriff Gualtieri said calls for law enforcement at the Dolphin Village were up 535% and up 384% at the beach.

“It’s not okay to be harassing people as they go are going to and from shopping. It’s not okay to be urinating in public. It’s not okay to be defecating in public. It’s not okay to be naked taking showers,” said the Sheriff.

He continued saying he didn't want to criminalize homelessness, but the people he was highlighting chose not to go to shelters and get help. He cited a recent report from the Homeless Leadership Alliance that found homelessness is down from 2018.

But the CEO of that organization, Monika Alesnik, said that is based on just a one-day count.

“We keep accurate data, and I can guarantee you the numbers of homeless in this community are rapidly going up,” said Alesnik.

She said there are not enough shelters to house those in need and thousands of them are families with kids.

“Homelessness is not a public safety issue. Homelessness is a public health issue that is systemic of where we are in society," said Alesnik, "and I’m just as upset about seeing people sleeping in front of Publix as anybody else. More so, probably, because I know the back end of what we are trying to do."

The Sheriff’s office said theft reports more than doubled in St. Pete Beach last year with most happening at the Publix or 7-11 on Gulf Boulevard. There have been 52 arrests and 121 trespass warnings at that location.

Some area businesses said they have noticed an uptick in issues since the Sunrunner started.

“We want to be sympathetic with it, but at the same time, we want to ensure that the pristine beaches are kept that way for our guests," said Sirata Beach Resort general manager Jeremy DaSilva.

Advocates for people experiencing homelessness said more people need to work together to solve the problem.

“We are looking for more workforce development grants. More programs to help people get from homeless to housed,” said Alesnik.