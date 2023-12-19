HCSO Corporal Brito released from rehabilitation hospital

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy who was critically injured after being hit by a car last month got a sweeping send-off from a rehabilitation hospital as he returns home for the holidays.

“I know it’s very cliché that deputies, we become a cop because we want to serve and protect, but it’s true," said Corporal Carlos Brito. "That day I got up, the only one that was awake in my household was my little baby. She just said dada, and I went to work with the guys.”

On November 9, Corporal Brito and Deputy Manuel Santos were hit by a car while responding to a call. Both were severely injured.

Last month, Deputy Santos was discharged from Tampa General Hospital.

“Thank you for your continued support. Thank you for your continued prayers," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It’s what continues to fuel these two individuals to recover as quickly as they do."

On Tuesday, more than a month after the incident, Corporal Brito wheeled out of a rehab hospital in Largo just in time to spend the holidays at home.

“It feels good just to be able to be with my daughters and my wife and everybody at home," said Brito.

Brito expressed gratitude to those who responded to the scene, to his doctors and nurses, and to the community for the outpouring of support. It’s that support that will mean the most as he continues his recovery.

“I have letters from New York, New Jersey, and even letters from local, from the Brandon area. People that are cooking us food and just reaching out," said Brito. "That’s when we were like, you know, there are bad things that happen, but the majority, it's going to be good, and people really just want to help.”