Halloween candy prices skyrocket; how to save on last-minute shopping

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Halloween candy prices are higher this year, costing you more to satisfy the trick-or-treaters who will visit your door tonight.

We're digging into ways to help you save money on your last-minute candy shopping.

We spoke to Wes Bean, the Chief Revenue Officer for Catalina Marketing. He said they're seeing a price increase of up to 24% in some candies compared to last year. He said chocolate was the highest price increase this year.

“Some of the other hard candies or the other gummy-related products, those we haven’t seen much of an increase year over year,” Bean said.

That's one way to save some money on your last-minute candy shopping: avoid buying chocolate for trick-or-treaters. Bean said candy corn is one of the least expensive candies to buy this year. He also said to be on the lookout for last-minute sales.

“Look for promotions. The manufacturers realize that because of these cost increases, they need to offer coupons. They need to offer deals. They need to promote. so I expect we’re going to see a lot of last-minute markdowns just in time to get the Halloween candy,” Bean said.

With so many trick-or-treaters walking through the neighborhood, it's crucial for drivers to be extra careful tonight.

We spoke to Chelsea Favero with Forward Pinellas. She stresses safety ahead of Halloween night.

“Put your cell phones down while you’re driving. Be hyper-aware of your surroundings and kids that could be darting out between cars,” Favero said.

She suggests drivers slow down. For parents, Favero said to dress their children in a way that they will be seen.

“Anything that people, out with their kids trick or treating, can do to be seen is going to be incredibly helpful for their safety. I know with my children I used to put glow sticks around their necks or in their trick or treat pales, anything to really light them up make them more visible to drivers,” Favero said.

You can also dress them in bright clothing, put reflective tape on their costume, wear reflective shoes, and use flashlights.