As pedestrian deaths on Halloween rise, officials urge caution

Last year on Halloween in Florida, 21 people were killed in crashes, according to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Historically, it's one of the deadliest nights for pedestrians.

That's why officials are urging drivers and trick-or-treaters to take extra precautions this year.

According to a press release, there were nearly 2,600 crashes on Halloween last year. Of those, 137 resulted in serious injuries and 21 resulted in death. FLHSMV said 25% of those deaths happened after 7 p.m.

"Most of these crashes occurred at or around 7 p.m. – when many families with children were out celebrating. These numbers significantly increase from the previous year and almost a 25% increase in crashes with fatalities," the press release said.

In 2021, there were nearly 1,600 crashes on Halloween, with 67 serious injuries and 14 deaths, according to FLHSMV.

FLHSMV offers the following tips to celebrate the holiday safely.

Motorists:



Pay attention and reduce distractions; remember, distracted driving is anything that takes your hands off the wheel, your eyes off the road, or your mind off driving.

Slow down, stay alert, and use caution. Costumes may impair a child’s ability to see and hear approaching cars, preventing them from quickly moving out of the roadway.

Watch for children walking in the street, especially with no sidewalks. On Halloween, there will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives.

Enter and exit driveways slowly, and always check behind your vehicle before backing up.

Look for trick-or-treaters who may suddenly dart into traffic between parked cars or shrubbery.

Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:

