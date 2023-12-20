Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 54 affordable townhomes amid housing crisis

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Families all over Pinellas County are struggling to find affordable housing, as more people move to the area. But 54 families in Clearwater will soon be able to move into brand new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

"It feels like the rug has been pulled out from under you, like nobody cares. The powers that be couldn't care less if we have a place," said Carolyn Ballenger, a resident in Pinellas County.

Carolyn Ballenger has struggled to find an affordable home for years.

"We ended up almost homeless. Thank God I had a friend, who let us move into her place," said Ballenger.

It's a situation many people in Pinellas County are experiencing.

"Availability of affordable housing is slim to none," said Jason Miller, a real estate agent in Pinellas County.

"Pinellas County is definitely landlocked. It's the most densely populated county in the Southeastern United States," said Mike Sutton with Habitat for Humanity.

Even organizations like Habitat for Humanity are working harder than ever to find affordable housing for residents.

"The cost of homes have significantly increased. We are seeing the average Habitat home costing us about 45% higher than it did pre-pandemic," said Sutton.

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on 54 new affordable townhomes in Clearwater on Wednesday.

"In order to really maximize this space and this eight acres, we found it very important to do townhomes here. To be able to fit in more families and make this a great community when it's all said and done," said Sutton.

Real estate agents said as more people move to Pinellas County, it's going to get more difficult to find new land to build homes on, which is why they are suggesting people find alternative housing options.

"We don't see much space available to build on. Everything is pretty much gone. I think we have less than 5% of vacant land left in Pinellas County," said Miller.

Miller said townhomes are easier to find.

"Building two-story homes, smaller lots. We are seeing people building smaller homes and accepting smaller living," said Miller.

He said the competitiveness is causing issues for families who have lived in Pinellas County their whole lives.

"It's pushing people out to where they are going to have to travel further from the Tampa Bay Area," said Miller.

Ballenger wishes the county would spend more on affordable housing, but in the meantime, is doing her best to make ends meet.

"There are things we just don't do anymore. We only go out to dinner if we can share one meal between us. These are the things we do to get by," said Ballenger.

She hopes to see more townhome developments from Habitat for Humanity.

"I don't care, give us a tiny home, somewhere we can afford to call our home to where we have a roof over our head. Somewhere we can feel safe and lock our door at night," said Ballenger.