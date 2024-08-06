Gulfport navigates storm recovery amid search for missing boater

GULFPORT, Fla. — Gulfport, Florida, may be small—but in the wake of Hurricane Debby, its sense of community proved to be mighty.

"I told my partner, I was like as soon as I saw posts on Facebook, I was like, 'I gotta get out there,'" said boater Ryan Meadows.

Meadows sold the boat he used to keep out in the area's marina on Friday.

But Monday, in the aftermath of the storm, he was right back out on the water helping others recover their boats and lost items.

"A lot of people out here helped me with my boat. I mean, I bought her. She was in rough shape. They helped me put her back together," he said.

WFTS

Many boats in the waters around Gulfport drifted to the shoreline during the storm, and some of them even crashed into each other.

However, that damage wasn't just confined to the shoreline. On land, we saw lawn items strewn about, flooded streets, and stalled-out cars.

But even amid all this, many credit the community for keeping things from being worse than they could have been.

"Everybody's a team; We work together. I got a trailer. We get a hundred sandbags, we go to each other's houses, and we try to prep," said Bobby Canning, who lives in the area.

And Canning wouldn't have things any other way.

WFTS

"I love it here. I'm staying. I'm not leaving, I'm not going back to [New] Jersey. Forget it. No! Ain't going back to [New] Jersey," he laughed.

As clean-up continues, many are also preparing to help in the long haul.

"I mean, a lot of people got a lot of work ahead of them. And not just the people that own the boat but the people that are out here helping as well," said Meadows.

Monday, the community also worked to spread the word about a missing boater.

Gulfport Police Department

According to the Gulfport Police Department, 48-year-old Brian J. Clough was last seen on his sailboat with his dog.

In a release, GPD said, "Mr. Clough anchored his sailboat approximate[ly] 50 feet from Gulfport's Veterans Park and was anchored there through Tropical Storm Debby."

On Monday morning, police said Clough's dog had been rescued from the partially sunken boat—but Clough still hadn't been found.

As of Monday at 9:22 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department (GPD) confirmed that a body had been found during their search. GPD added that while they have identified that person, they would not be able to reveal the person's identity until the next of kin was notified.