Guardian angel helps local culinary students achieve their big kitchen dreams

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Ryan Wells, a passionate culinary star at Tarpon Springs High School, never got a chance to realize his kitchen dreams.

But 20 years after a tragic automobile accident, Ryan lives on in the success of students all over Tampa Bay.

"These students bring life to us, and they actually help heal us," said Ryan's father, Mike. "He would have loved this."

Through donations from the community, the Ryan Wells Foundation has helped build culinary programs at myriad schools, has provided some 175 scholarships for secondary education, and orchestrates meals for people in need.

For Tarpon Springs High School senior Emma Hallett, her school's dazzling culinary program has its own building with two huge kitchens and a working restaurant. Her hospitality dreams of managing restaurants and hotels get closer every day thanks to Ryan Wells.

"This is such a unique program," she says. "It really feels like family."

On May 9, the Ryan Wells Foundation will host the 20th "Evening With the Chefs" at Sheraton Sand Key Resort. All are welcome at this event, which will feature the delicious talents of both professional and student chefs.

For tickets to the event, visit here.