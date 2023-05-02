Grandmother, 74, among University of South Florida Class of 2023 graduates

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Walking across the stage with a college diploma in hand is a big milestone for many people. A Tampa Bay Area grandmother is proving it’s never too late to finish what you started.

Kathleen Doermer is not one to leave something unfinished.

"I went to Florida State. In 1966, I graduated from high school, and I was there for two years. Then, I dropped out,” said Doermer.

Even though she left school, Doermer had a successful career. She’s had her real estate license for 42 years. But decades later and after raising a family, she decided to go back to school.

"Frankly, I have to credit my mother. Ever since then, she hounded me, Kathy why don't you finish,” said Doermer. “Years later, just about like in 2019, it hit me like a bolt of lightning, and I thought I could finish now."

Doermer chose to attend the University of South Florida, studying interdisciplinary social sciences with an emphasis on anthropology. She took two classes every semester, including summers. Doermer pointed out how there’ve been some changes through the years.

"When I first came on campus, I didn't realize how much technology was involved,” said Doermer. “I thought, well, I'll sit in a classroom with my notes and listen to a brilliant professor and it's going to be super. Well, it's not like that. It is PowerPoints and email me this and go out into the community and do this and that."

At 74 years old, the grandmother of five is the oldest student to graduate in the spring 2023 class. Her graduation at USF is on Saturday.

"I counted, there’s been with my grandkids, 16 graduations alone that I've been to,” said Doermer.

Her message to other people is if you have the inkling to go back to school, do it.

"I said I'm doing this this time. Nothing is going to stand in my way,” said Doermer. “I gave my life to my children, and now, this is a priority for me, and I think a lot of people my age feel that way."