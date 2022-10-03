Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Funeral for Pinellas Deputy Michael Hartwick takes place Monday

Hartwick memorial.png
WFTS
Hartwick memorial.png
Posted at 6:12 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 06:12:08-04

Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick will be laid to rest on Monday.

Hartwick was killed on September 23 in a hit-and-run. He's been remembered as someone who selflessly gave his life for the community he served every day.

RELATED:

His death marked the second line-of-duty death in the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office history. Deputy Michael Magli, a 30-year-old deputy, was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Pinellas County in February 2021. The suspect pled guilty earlier this month and received a 35-year prison sentence.

Deputy Hartwick's funeral will begin at 7:30 a.m.

The motorcade will start at the intersection of 49th Street North and Roosevelt Boulevard, travel north across the Bayside Bridge, east across SR-60 (Courtney Campbell), north on the Veterans Expressway (SR-589), and exit onto Dale Mabry Highway.

It will continue on Dale Mabry to Exciting Idlewild Boulevard and into the church parking lot. Expect intermittent traffic delays between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate Locally to Help Your Friends and Neighbors in Florida Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian.