Funeral for Pinellas Deputy Michael Hartwick takes place Monday

Pinellas County Deputy Michael Hartwick will be laid to rest on Monday.

Hartwick was killed on September 23 in a hit-and-run. He's been remembered as someone who selflessly gave his life for the community he served every day.

RELATED:



His death marked the second line-of-duty death in the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office history. Deputy Michael Magli, a 30-year-old deputy, was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Pinellas County in February 2021. The suspect pled guilty earlier this month and received a 35-year prison sentence.

Deputy Hartwick's funeral will begin at 7:30 a.m.

The motorcade will start at the intersection of 49th Street North and Roosevelt Boulevard, travel north across the Bayside Bridge, east across SR-60 (Courtney Campbell), north on the Veterans Expressway (SR-589), and exit onto Dale Mabry Highway.

It will continue on Dale Mabry to Exciting Idlewild Boulevard and into the church parking lot. Expect intermittent traffic delays between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m.