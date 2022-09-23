Pinellas deputy killed in hit-and-run on I-275; interstate closed in both directions during search for suspect

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a portion of I-275 is closed in both directions early Friday morning as they search for the suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a deputy.

Drivers on I-275 southbound will be diverted onto Ulmerton Road, and northbound drivers will be diverted onto Gandy Boulevard.

The northbound I-275 entrance at Roosevelt Boulevard is closed, but authorities said southbound traffic onto I-275 at Roosevelt will remain open.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Roosevelt are open.

The sheriff's office said that traffic closures are expected to last until midday.

