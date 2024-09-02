From boating to swimming, lifeguards and law enforcement urge caution on water

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Whether boating or swimming, lifeguards and law enforcement in the Tampa Bay Area want everyone to prioritize safety.

"I've researched that this beach is one of the best beaches in America,” said Chevonne Jones.

Jones and her daughter, Asia-Lee, traveled thousands of miles from London for their first time in Florida, spending the day at Clearwater Beach. While water is a way of life for locals, this family knows to keep their guard up.

“I'm not a swimmer and my daughter's still learning, so I'm very a bit nervous when she's in there, so I try to not make her go too far,” said Jones.

Their strategy is to stay close to each other and the lifeguard stands.

"I always stick with my mom, and I don't go jumping in the sea and start swimming,” said Asia-Lee. “I just stand up and jump over the waves."

Lifeguards hope all families take that caution with them whenever they're near the water.

Patrick Brafford, the Beach Lifeguard Manager for Clearwater Fire Rescue, suggests keeping an eye on your kids and swimming near lifeguards. If you don't know how to swim, wear a life vest and never swim alone.

Flags at the beach will also tell you if there are any hazards in the water that day.

"It's all preventative, and that's how we find success, not just being reactive, but being proactive,” said Brafford. “Letting people know the dangers and keeping them out of the dangerous situations before they become a statistic or an incident number."

Boaters need to be vigilant, too. Officer Dan Carvin with the St. Pete Police Marine Unit said to drive defensively, responsibly, and pay attention, also warning to watch for any debris churned up from the last tropical storm.

“If you're somebody who's newer to boating, maybe you don't have the hours at the helm as some of these guys out there, I would recommend either staying off the water or going with somebody who does have that experience. It's not really the time to learn so much as on a busy weekend,” said Carvin.

Advice on the water and on land: With even our youngest understanding, you can have a good time and stay out of harm's way.

"Being safe, not being silly and trying to risk my life,” said Asia-Lee.