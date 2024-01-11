- A very dangerous road in St. Petersburg and Gulfport will soon be undergoing a safety improvement project
- The organization "Forward Pinellas" is focusing on 49th Street South and is asking for community input on January 22 about improvement plans
- Business owners said the road makes traveling difficult
- "Forward Pinellas" officials said they are focusing on reducing speed and are considering installing more traffic lights and medians
- Video with more details above
Forward Pinellas sets sights on improving 49th Street South in St. Petersburg
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 17:13:17-05
