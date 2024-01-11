Watch Now
Forward Pinellas sets sights on improving 49th Street South in St. Petersburg

A very dangerous road in St. Petersburg and Gulfport will soon be undergoing a safety improvement project.
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jan 11, 2024
  • The organization "Forward Pinellas" is focusing on 49th Street South and is asking for community input on January 22 about improvement plans
  • Business owners said the road makes traveling difficult
  • "Forward Pinellas" officials said they are focusing on reducing speed and are considering installing more traffic lights and medians
