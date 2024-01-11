Forward Pinellas sets sights on improving 49th Street South in St. Petersburg

January 11, 2024

A very dangerous road in St. Petersburg and Gulfport will soon be undergoing a safety improvement project

The organization "Forward Pinellas" is focusing on 49th Street South and is asking for community input on January 22 about improvement plans

Business owners said the road makes traveling difficult

"Forward Pinellas" officials said they are focusing on reducing speed and are considering installing more traffic lights and medians

