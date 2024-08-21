Forward Pinellas rolls out proposed road projects for the next 20 years

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Transportation leaders are planning now for the future, looking out as far as 20 years down the road.

An organization called Forward Pinellas is working to help with safety and traffic issues. Leaders there are finalizing a 20-year road improvement plan. One proposed project is an overpass above Gandy Boulevard.

"From 4th Street to the Gandy Bridge, another big project is the replacement of the Gandy Bridge; we also have some more projects along the US-19 North corridor and projects along I-275, including express lanes and re-striping and safety improvements," said Chelsea Favero who works with Forward Pinellas.

Molly Ryan works at a thrift shop along Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg and said it's so dangerous she's even seen firsthand a pedestrian dying while trying to cross the road.

"It's really hard for me as someone to witness that, but it's really hard to think about the people who end up getting hurt or dying and the families and people they leave behind because of something so simple like lack of lighting, or lack of pedestrian crossing," said Ryan.

Not only do drivers say it's dangerous, but Caitlin Bage said the roads are overly crowded.

"It's really difficult to be stuck from 20 to 40 to even an hour and a half just to get downtown St. Pete," said Bage.

"More residential areas are popping up so there's not as many places for people to walk or cross the street, it's not a pedestrian-friendly area, so of course that causes pedestrian fatalities," said Ryan.

Regarding the roads in Pinellas County, drivers said the main changes they want to see all relate to safety.

Forward Pinellas leaders said safety improvements, like added crosswalks, lighting, and stoplights will be included in these projects.

"These projects are important to help keep people moving throughout the region whether they are driving, taking transit or walking or biking," said Favero.

The organization is asking residents for feedback on the proposed projects so that plans can be finalized by October 9.

"It's really nice to see that people have taken it into their own hands to improve the safety of people who live and work and drive in the area everyday," said Ryan.