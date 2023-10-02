Former patient helps save the life of her doctor at Largo Medical Center

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local doctor at Largo Medical Center is recovering from a stroke and has a former patient to thank for helping save his life.

"The fear was there...The being scared was there," said Dr. Stephen Igel, an OBGYN at Largo Medical Center. "I was at home by myself. My wife came home about 15 to 20 minutes after the episode."

In August, Dr. Igel had a stroke. He's spent 42 years as an OBGYN.

"I was very emotional. I knew we had a stroke alert coming, and I looked up, and I was like, 'Oh, that patient looks like Dr. Igel,' and then Margi, our secretary, goes, 'Carlotta, that is Dr. Igel,' and I went running over there," said Carlotta Cheeseman who is a nurse at Largo Medical Center.

Cheeseman and Dr. Igel have known each other for years. He delivered Carlotta's three children. It just so happened she was working in the ER the day of his stroke.

"He gave up a Lightning game to come deliver one of my children. He sent his family on to the Lightning game, and he goes, 'I'll be at the hospital and meet you,'" said Carlotta.

Cheeseman never thought she'd be returning the favor.

"It's very emotional. You have to keep yourself in check as a professional, but there's that feeling of connection," said Carlotta.

"It was tough because it was supposed to be me taking care of, and now the tables were turned," said Dr. Igel.

Medical teams took Dr. Igel back into surgery to remove a blood clot.

"We told each other we loved each other before he went back for his procedure," said Carlotta.

"I did say something like 'if I don't make it out of this, I'm coming back to haunt you," said Dr. Igel.

Dr. Igel is now in recovery, and because of his stroke, he's having to move on from his career. But he's thankful for his experience and has one message for the woman he helped over 25 years ago, who, in turn, helped him.

"If it wasn't for everyone here...I wouldn't be standing here....I'm going to miss you. I really will," said Dr. Igel.