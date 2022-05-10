Former deputy charged with DUI manslaughter for April crash on the Courtney Campbell

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police announced Monday night that a former Polk County deputy is facing two DUI manslaughter charges after a deadly crash on the Courtney Campbell in April.

Police said Joshua Roelofs, 33, was driving his 2017 Nissan GT-R at an estimated 100mph when he rear-ended a 2005 Kia Sorrento around 3:42 a.m. on April 13.

The crash caused the Kia to roll over and eject all four people inside, police said. Two 44-year-old men died at the scene, a 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were transported with serious injuries. Police said none of the Kia passengers were wearing seatbelts.

Police said a dash camera in Roelofs' vehicle captured the crash.

Roelofs is also charged with two counts of DUI serious bodily injury.

Tampa Police said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed in April that Roelofs is a former deputy and was fired from the department in 2015.