2 killed, 2 injured after crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway; roadway closed in both directions

TAMPA, Fla. — The Courtney Campbell Causeway is closed in both directions while authorities investigate a crash that killed two people, left a third in critical condition and a fourth injured, Tampa Police said Wednesday morning.

Police said the call for the crash came in just after 3:40 a.m. It involved two vehicles.

One of the vehicles, which had four people inside, flipped several times and multiple people were ejected, police said. The second vehicle had one person inside who was uninjured and is cooperating with police.

Police said two white men were pronounced dead at the scene. One Hispanic white man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition and a Hispanic female was taken to the hospital with possible internal injuries, police said.

Tampa Police Traffic Homicide Detectives will take over the investigation.

Police said during the investigation the Causeway will be shut down at the boat ramp for commuters traveling from Tampa to Clearwater. For commuters coming from Clearwater, it's shut down at the entrance to the bridge.

Police expect the road to be closed for several hours.

Clearwater Police are assisting with the investigation and traffic control.