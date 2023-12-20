Form 6 is the number one issue as small-town governments see resignations

ST. PETERSBURG BEACH, Fla. — A new Florida law that requires small-town officials to disclose their financial information has sparked a wave of resignations from small-town governments.

The new law is called Form 6, and it's the top issue for many small-town governments across the state.

St. Pete Beach was one of the latest cities to see a mass resignation when four out of the five city council members decided to quit their jobs this week instead of complying with the new disclosure rules.

According to St. Pete Beach Vice Mayor Mark Grill, the resignations shouldn't come as a surprise to state officials. Grill said the potential for mass resignations was brought up to state officials in August. They estimated upwards of 40 percent of small-town local leaders could be lost because of the new disclosure requirements.

The St. Pete Beach Commission was left scrambling trying to find a solution to the resignations, which take effect on December 30.

Wednesday, the St. Pete Beach Commission said they're accepting letters of interest and resumes to the city clerk for those who would like to be considered for districts one through four.

According to the commission, interested candidates should:



Be a full-time resident of the City of St. Pete Beach district for a period of one year before November 17, 2023

Shall be a qualified voter of Pinellas County

Meet all qualification requirements for the position under the Constitution and Florida laws

Candidates will be interviewed in special meetings starting December 21.