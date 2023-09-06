Florida woman faces additional charges over 1 year after original arrest in fraud scheme

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida woman arrested for stealing over $228,000 from three different homeowner's associations on June 24, 2022, is facing 13 additional charges over a year after her original arrest.

48-year-old Jamie Fonville was charged with three counts of Scheme to Defraud in her June 2022 arrest after depositing approximately $228,300.83 into her personal bank account while employed with First Choice Association Management as the company's accounting manager.

On Tuesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office filed 13 more charges of the same crime.

RELATED: Pinellas County woman arrested for stealing more than $228K from HOA funds

Since Fonville's arrest, 13 victims have come forward with a total loss of over $526,000, bringing the combined loss to over $754,000.

Fonville used the money for expenses like food, her credit card bills, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game tickets.

Detectives said they were notified in February 2022 that there was potentially fraudulent activity in an account managed by First Choice Association Management.

As an accounting manager for the company, Fonville managed bank accounts and issued checks for homeowner associations.