Pinellas County woman arrested for stealing more than $228K from HOA funds

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Tarpon Springs woman is accused of stealing more than $228,300 from three different homeowner's associations and using the money to buy Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets and pay off credit card bills.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said 46-year-old Jamie Fonville was arrested last Friday for three counts of Scheme to Defraud after being accused of stealing close to $228,300.

In February of 2022, detectives said they were notified that there was potentially fraudulent activity in an account managed by First Choice Association Management; Fonville's employer at the time.

As an accounting manager for the company, per the sheriff's office, Fonville managed bank accounts and issued checks for homeowner associations.

In a news release, detectives said, “Fonville manufactured fraudulent checks using the account information from three different homeowner associations. Fonville then deposited the checks into her own personal bank account.”

After depositing the checks, Fonville used the money for expenses like food, her credit card bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game tickets.

The investigation is still underway and detectives said there may be unreported victims. If you have any additional information about the case or believe you may be one of those victims, contact Corporal Kyle Cruise with the Economic Crimes Unit at (727) 582-5711.