Florida woman allegedly throws 3-year-old pug off 7th-floor balcony

Eric Adeson
Three-year-old pug, Bucky, was killed after his owner's ex-girlfriend threw him off the seventh-floor balcony during an argument in Clearwater.
Posted at 4:55 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 17:05:28-05

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly started throwing her boyfriend's possessions off a 7th-floor balcony before tossing the man's dog over the balcony as well.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 45, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief and domestic battery. Police said Vaughn showed up at Eric Adeson's home on the 800 block of Mandalay Avenue Sunday and an argument ensued.

Police said Vaughn allegedly tossed a cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck Adeson. That's when things took a tragic turn.

In a civil lawsuit filed by Adeson against Vaughn, he described the events before the death of his dog, Bucky.

According to the lawsuit, when Adeson made a final request for Vaughn to leave, she "stopped, smiled at Plaintiff (Adeson), picked up his small puggle dog 'Bucky,' and threw him over the exterior balcony railing to the concrete parking lot below."

Three-year-old pug, Bucky, was killed after his owner's ex-girlfriend threw him off the seventh-floor balcony during an argument in Clearwater.


