Florida congressman co-sponsors new bills that would eliminate burn pits and help affected veterans

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This is DJ Reyes in 2003 at the Kuwait-Iraq border dealing with a sandstorm.

DJ Reyes

But the retired Army Colonel says it wasn’t breathing in the sand that has left him with permanent respiratory issues. Instead, he says it was years of exposure to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“In Balad Airbase, we had a huge burn pit. Up to 10 acres where they would constantly dump things,” said Reyes.

The military used these open-air incinerators to dispose of trash, vehicle wreckage, and raw sewage. The junk is then sprayed with jet fuel and lit on fire around the clock. Reyes says ash from the burn pits would fill the air.

“We used to call it the Iraq Crud. And when we were in Afghanistan, especially in Bagram, where they had a big pit, we called it the Afghan Crud,” said Reyes.

Veterans groups say exposure to the toxic fumes has left thousands of men and women with chronic health issues, including breathing problems and cancer.

It’s also blamed for many deaths.

Florida Congressman Gus Bilirakis is Vice Chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, and he’s one of the sponsors of two bills aimed at dealing with the lasting effects of burn pits.

“I know people that have passed away. But serious disabilities. Young people who aren’t able to work and support their families. I brought them into my office in DC, but also locally, and heard their stories. They’re really tragic stories. And this is the Agent Orange of our time,” said Bilirakis.

One of the bills would eliminate burn pits completely and look for alternatives. The other is to redesign a registry to track veterans exposed to burn pits. The Department of Veterans Affairs says the fumes aren’t definitively linked to long-term effects, making it difficult for many vets to get health care.

“This is the year 2024 for crying out loud. This has been going on for many many years,” said Bilirakis.

“We are doing hazardous things to the environment and quite honestly to our own service men and women and because of that we need to fix that,” said Reyes.

Bilirakis says the bills have support in the House and Senate and from Republicans and Democrats.

