Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg starts today

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is officially underway.

Members of the St. Pete City Council have unanimously approved for spectator attendance at the event in March. It runs from Friday, April 23 to Sunday, April 25.

A resolution for an event plan was unanimously approved by a count of seven votes to zero for 20,000 spectators to attend per day.

As was implemented at the October 2020 race weekend, Grand Prix of St. Pete will operate the event under specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19. Fans should visit gpstpete.com/covid19 for more information on these essential event protocols.

"This is an important event for our local economy and will again serve to showcase and elevate the Sunshine City on the world stage,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “I am confident that the protocols in place will allow for a safe, fun race weekend in St. Pete."

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg traditionally kicks off the INDYCAR season. This year it will be the second race on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule since the postponement from the first weekend of March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift to a later April weekend provides the opportunity for more fans to attend.

