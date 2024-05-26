FHP: Two cars hit pedestrian in Pinellas traffic fatality

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in Pinellas County Sunday morning after being hit by two vehicles, authorities said.

A Chevy Bolt, driven by a 33-year-old Los Angeles man, was traveling eastbound on 54th Avenue North at about 1:25 a.m.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the pedestrian, a 46-year-old St. Petersburg man, walked into the path of the Bolt and was struck just east of Haines Road.

After the initial collision, a Honda Civic, driven by a 30-year-old Seminole man, also traveling eastbound, struck the pedestrian as well.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both vehicles stopped after hitting the man.

The Chevy driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The Honda driver was not injured.

