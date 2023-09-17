FEMA opens two Disaster Recovery Centers in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Additional help is on the way for people impacted by hurricane Idalia. Saturday, FEMA opened two Disaster Recovery Centers.

"If you already spoke with FEMA, and you still haven't heard from them, or you received the letter saying that something was either denied or not complete, come to the center. That's what we're here for is to help you look at the situation," FEMA spokesperson, Alberto Pillot, explained.

Pillot said organizers can help check on the status of your application, translators will be available, along with computers and phones.

“These recovery centers will be open Monday through Sunday," Pillot said.

o The Centre at Palm Harbor, 1500 16th St., Palm Harbor, open seven days a week, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

o The Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Ave. S, St. Petersburg, open seven days a week, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

The Small Business Administration will also be there.

"Our customer service representatives provide assistance to homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations and small businesses who have been affected by the recent hurricane Idalia," Yabsira Adera, SBA, said.

You must bring identification, proof of residence and insurance information. FEMA said people should be wary of fraud.

"We have uniforms. We have I.D. If you have any doubt, if somebody comes to door to inspect, you have a nine digit registration number. You can ask the inspector to repeat that number and it has to match. If it doesn't, then something's wrong," Pillot explained.