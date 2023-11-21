FBI says escaped federal convict from Tennessee spotted in Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla. — The FBI asked the public for help locating a man wanted for escaping federal custody in Tennessee who was seen in Pinellas County Tuesday.

According to the FBI, Sean Williams was being transported from a detention facility in Kentucky to a federal courthouse in Greenville, Tennessee, when he escaped. He was in custody for three counts of production of child sexual abuse material and one count of distribution of cocaine.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Williams on October 18 after he was charged with escape. The FBI said he has ties or may try to visit Johnson City, Tennessee, or Cullowhee, North Carolina.

Williams is 5'11, 170 pounds, and has multiple tattoos on his arm. The FBI asked if you see Williams to call 911 or contact the nearest FBI office.