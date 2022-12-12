Watch Now
FBI investigating after body found in bag in Gulf of Mexico on Saturday

FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 2:55 PM, Dec 12, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The FBI has taken over a case after a body was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a fishing vessel initially reported seeing the body in the water. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials and the St. Petersburg Police responded to the call along with the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard helped pull the body, reportedly inside a trash bag, from the water.

According to the FBI, they have taken over the investigation because the body was discovered 13 miles off the coast of Florida. However, since the investigation is ongoing, no further details were shared by federal officials.

