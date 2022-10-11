False reports of active shooters impacting thousands across Florida schools

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Up to 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. Those are some of the penalties someone could face for falsely reporting a crime under a Florida law passed in 2021.

Those penalties could be on the table after numerous false reports of active shooters were called in across central and South Florida Tuesday.

Law enforcement in Pinellas Park, Sarasota, and St. Petersburg all responded to reports of active shooters at local schools Tuesday. All were deemed hoaxes, and students were never in harm's way.

They were part of at least 13 schools in Florida that saw hoax calls about threats or active shooters made to law enforcement. The schools involved were in Pinellas, Sarasota, Orange, Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties.

False shooting reports have been reported about schools across the country in the last few weeks. Wired.com reported at least 90 schools across the country have been victims of false shooting reports since mid-September.

The FBI said in a statement that it's aware of the false reports and is continuing to work on the issue.