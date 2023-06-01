Experts give tips on getting your pets ready for hurricane season

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — When holding a dog as lovable as Twinkie, things can get slightly sloppy.

“She loves to play. She’s very social. And she just loves everybody," said Friends of Strays Adoption Manager Krista Loveless.

Loveless said microchipping is the best way to ensure dogs like Twinkie don’t lose during a hurricane.

“Take your animal to your veterinarian or low-cost clinic and have a microchip implanted right between the shoulder blades. What it does is create an ID in your pet. A safe way for them to be recognized,” she said.

Storms can be a chaotic time.

And those at Thrive Health Care say our pets feed off our emotions.

“So we want to be as calm as possible ourselves while we are navigating what can be kind of stressful because they are going to take our cues,” said Kelly Cairns, Vice President at Thrive Pet Healthcare.

They say to meet with your veterinarian now to ensure you have everything your pet needs, from vaccinations to medication.

That includes flea and ticket protection and heartworm preventatives.

“Once we have a flood, the environmental changes and the water and the dampness will frequently cause an increase in the population of those critters around those. That’s going to put your pet at a higher risk of getting a mosquito or vector-born or insect-born illness,” said Cairns.

As you might have hurricane supplies ready for your family, experts say to have a travel bag prepared for your pets too.

Shelters nationwide helped after Hurricane Ian by rescuing hundreds of displaced dogs and cats.