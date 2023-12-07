Enrollment now open for PreK3 and VPK in Pinellas County

Enrollment is now open for PreK3 and VPK in Pinellas County.

“This is my favorite grade level,” said VPK special education teacher Christine Dimmick.

Dimmick spends her days with four and five-year-olds.

“I am their first experience in school, so that’s very exciting. Teaching them all the foundational things that they’re going to need to get them ready for kindergarten,” she said.

Not only does Dimmick teach them math, reading and vocabulary skills, but she believes what students learn in her classroom is also crucial for their social, emotional and cognitive development.

“They’re learning how to interact with each other, how to share, how to take turns, how to calm themselves down,” said Dimmick.

“In Pinellas County Schools, we have a robust program when it comes to early learning,” said Croley Baird, Early Childhood Specialist for Pinellas County Schools.

The Pinellas County School District offers PreK3 for three-year-olds and VPK for four-year-olds at school sites all across the county.

Students can attend VPK for free for three hours each day.

Families who qualify for free or reduced-price meals will qualify for full-day VPK.

PreK3 and full-day VPK will be free for children of all full-time PCS employees at elementary school sites. Employee and Community Preschool sites at Largo and Countryside high schools will offer a discount to full-time PCS employees.

For everyone else, a full day is $100 a week.

Applications close Dec. 13.

School officials stress taking advantage of early learning is extremely beneficial for students.

“Give them a good solid foundation. How they can socially interact with one another, helping them with their letters and sounds, helping them how to get along with each other,” said Dimmick.

“It does empower students to feel confident in attending school if they’ve already had a little bit of a jump start. It also really enhances students’ abilities to work with other peers through social interactions and play, experiences though PE and music. We really try to provide a robust experience so students walk into kindergarten ready to learn,” said Baird.

For more details about enrollment, click here.