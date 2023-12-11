East Lake High School chorus prepares for Carnegie Hall performance

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — East Lake High School choral director Robert Knabel has taken students to perform with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and at Disney World.

Now, for the eighth time, he’s taking his choir to one of the most famous theaters in the world, Carnegie Hall.

“The caveat with this one is that we are signing with the man who actually wrote the music. Jake Runestad is an absolutely wonderful human being who is taking the world by storm. Not only with his music but with his kindness and gentleness. So we are going to be on stage with him performing the music he wrote,” said Knabel.

Jack Benny once said, “How do I get Carnegie Hall? Practice. Practice. Practice.”

The kids at East Lake understand that very well.

“There is no other feeling. I love it, and when it finally clicks, and we are fixing something, and it finally clicks, I’m like, oh my gosh. I love it,” said senior Angelica Underwood.

Eighty-five voices, all in sync.

It’s the sound that comes from hours of practice and listening to everything Knabel teaches them.

“A big saying of mine is, don’t bother to do your best in performance if you didn’t do your best in rehearsal, just like a team practicing on the field. You’ve got to practice hard. You’ve got practice well,” said Knabel.

Knabel took the work ethic he learned from his military father and has brought it to classrooms for 44 years.

“He has a certain strategy that he uses. He plays the music for us on the piano, maybe again if we want. And then we sing it, and it always works so well,” said freshman Addy Gleason.

That strategy seems to work.

The Carnegie Hall performance is in April, so until then, there will be plenty more practice, practice, practice.

“They will be ready. They are not ready now,” said Knabel.

The trip costs about $1,800 per student, so they are doing plenty of fundraising, including a concert at East Lake High School on Friday and Saturday night.

To buy tickets, go here.

