Dunedin's St. Patrick's Day Street Fest takes over downtown

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Rafael Ufret is a barbarian on duty, making sure no one goes past the gates with alcohol.

“It becomes a challenge as the day goes, as people are drinking. People are happy," he said.

Inside the gates, main street Dunedin is shut down for cars but open for the annual St. Patrick’s Day street festival.

That means lots of food, adult beverages and traditional Irish music, including bagpipers.

“If you would have seen Dunedin in 1977, literally cactus weeds were just rolling by. In the last 25 years, we’ve grown tremendously, which encouraged the merchants to build up the momentum and bring events like this. Every time you come to Dunedin, something is going on," Dunedin History Museum executive director Vinnie Luisi said.

The Dunedin firefighters are among those set up on Main Street, selling their t-shirts to benefit local charities.

Greg Rein has lived here all his life.

“It’s fantastic. Everyone is always out here, and they are enjoying a good time," said Rein.

Dunedin is known for its Scottish heritage, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find the luck of the Irish here today.

“Come to Dunedin. Party with us," said Ufret. "6, 7, and probably party until midnight."

The street fest is sponsored by Flannigan's Irish Pub, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.