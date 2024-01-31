Duke Energy requests annual base rate increase from 2025 to 2027

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida told the state Wednesday that it plans to file for a base rate increase of approximately 4% annually from 2025 through 2027.

However, the company said it expects "overall customer bills to decrease in 2025. Duke said this is because the "2022 fuel under-recovery, storm restoration cost recovery, and legacy purchased power contracts expire in 2024.

According to Duke Energy, in the filing for a rate increase, it proposes investments in 14 new solar sites and other programs to "increase generation unit efficiency, reduce outages, and expand solar generation."

Once completed, Duke said the 14 new solar panels will add 1,050 megawatts to Florida's grid, which is part of the East Coast grid.

Overall, Florida has lagged behind other states in solar and wind energy output.