PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) is investigating a drug lab found in a home at 2063 Illinois Ave NE. on Sunday.

According to SPPD, fire trucks, and emergency vehicles are on the site as a precautionary measure. However, there is no danger to nearby properties, and none have been evacuated.

Robert A. Papp Jr., 32, is a suspect and has been arrested in this investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more details.