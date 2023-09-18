Dozens march through South Straub Park to raise awareness against gun violence

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Sunday, dozens of people marched against gun violence as it marked the fourth year since a St. Pete family lost their son.

“He had a smile that would light up a room,” father, Maress Scott, said.

That smile is how so many will remember Marquis Scott.

“To know my son is to know a gentle giant,” Scott explained.

Scott was shot and killed riding his bike through a St. Pete neighborhood. His family said faith fuels their mission to help end gun violence.

“My wife and myself created Quis 4 Life in memory of our son,” Scott explained.

The non-profit works to raise awareness about guns while going into communities to try and change the culture behind alcohol, drugs violence.

Sunday's march comes on the heels of an early morning shooting involving two teens. A 15-year-old is in the hospital after police said he was shot in the upper body.

“It’s horrible. For us, and I’m pretty sure I can say this for other parents, it's re -traumatizing,” Scott said.

Mayor Ken Welch said the fight against gun violence needs to be all hands on deck.

“In many neighborhoods throughout our nation, this is an epidemic... Whether it's job opportunities or programs like this, that try to reach families that experienced trauma, it is a priority for the City of St. Pete and we want to work with groups like this going forward," Welch explained.

Scott said while his fight against gun violence won't bring his son back... He hopes it will prevent other families from feeling a pain he knows all too well.

"We miss him... To see everyone in support is wonderful and reassuring that the message is getting out and we also have love giving back,” Scott said.