DeSantis, who grew up playing baseball in Dunedin, aims to become 1st president from Florida

DUNEDIN, Fla. — For someone who makes headlines daily, like Governor Ron DeSantis, it’s easy to forget that not too long ago, he was unknown.

DeSantis came from very humble beginnings in his hometown of Dunedin. His roots can be traced back to Dunedin High, where the now Presidential Candidate graduated in 1997, and on a baseball field off Harvard Avenue, where, before he graduated from Harvard, DeSantis played little league baseball.

ABC Action News caught up with DeSantis' former high school baseball coach, Greg Nicols. He said back then, the governor was known as “D,” played first base, and was batting in the middle of the lineup. As for any indication of his future in politics, Coach Nicols said he knew “D” was destined for success in something.

“He was driven, worked hard, just knew his success came from his hard work, and he was willing to do that. And ever since his little league team made it to the World Series, that was just the beginning for him,” said Coach Nicols.

In downtown Dunedin, ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with residents about Governor DeSantis and the prospect of one of Dunedin’s native sons becoming president. Their views were mixed and divided, like the country.

“It’s certainly an interesting prospect. I like the governor, but I don’t know who I am going to vote for yet,” said Lee Mullen, a Dunedin resident.

“Well, I don’t care for the way he is running politics or policy in Florida,” explained Joni, another resident. “I definitely disagree with his stance on abortion.”

“The thing about Governor DeSantis is he is answering the people. Giving them what they want,” said another resident, Jeffery.

No matter how the politics shake out, the governor's hometown is about to get a dose of the national spotlight that only a presidential candidate can bring.