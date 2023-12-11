The Phillips Family Hot Chocolate Fund packs Palm Harbor neighborhood for another year

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — It's that time of year again when our very own Chief Meteorologist, Denis Phillips, packs his Palm Harbor neighborhood. Thousands of people showed up to see the Christmas display while the Phillips family handed out hot chocolate and popcorn.

"If you do not get in the holiday spirit after coming to this place, you got something wrong with you!" Phillips said.

His daughter, Ryan, collected the money as cars lined up down the block.

"Me and my friends, we help with getting orders, bringing hot chocolate, getting the money," Ryan Phillips explained.

Cue the lights, the music, and packs of people strolling through the neighborhood full of holiday cheer.

"It’s (the) creativity you won’t see very many places. The patterns of lights, the different lens, the way they assemble their houses, their yards, and the roads,” Steven Urchick, neighbor, said.

"I am all about tradition. Nothing makes me happier than having someone come here and say I used to come here when I was a kid, and now I bring my kids to see the same thing!" Phillips added.

All the money raised will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network and Feeding Tampa Bay.

If you missed out on the event, you have another chance on Dec. 16.