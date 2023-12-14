Cypress Woods Elementary gives back to families in need this holiday season

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Students at one Pinellas County school are giving back to classmates and families in need this holiday season.

The ornaments on the tree in the lobby of Cypress Woods Elementary are more than just decorations.

"There's a few toys on there this year, but really the bulk of it is essentials with clothing and diapers and lots of shoes," said school counselor Laura Trudell.

Instead, they represent wishes this holiday season.

For years, Cypress Woods’ Giving Tree campaign has focused on helping families in need, and this year, the need is even closer to home.

"We adopt 23 of our Cypress Woods families, but we also adopt additional families at another Pinellas County school, and this year it's Kings Highway Elementary," said Trudell.

Fellow students helped by picking an ornament, taking it home, and shopping with their families, like 5th grader Sean Sanders.

"I picked a tag off the tree for a ten-year-old boy like me for a flag football set, and I knew that would be a good tag to pick because they can probably relate to me," said Sanders.

Sean and other students diligently wrapped and organized gifts on Thursday, making sure everything was packaged with love.

"We're all really just the same in one way or another, so I think we should all deserve the same stuff," said Sanders.

Along with the gifts come things like non-perishable food and gift cards.

The effort has taught students valuable lessons outside of the classroom of giving back and spreading kindness this holiday season.

"I hope they really like their gift and that they know that even if they don't have as much as others, they still are all the same and everyone's cared about," said 4th grader Emery Anderlik.