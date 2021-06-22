Congressional candidate receives more time in murder plot case against Republican rival

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of conspiring to have a fellow congressional candidate killed was in court Tuesday.

William Braddock is asking for more time in his case involving Anna Paulina Luna.

RELATED: Report: Republican allegedly threatens Anna Paulina Luna with foreign hit squads

Braddock is defending himself in court as Luna tries to get a permanent injunction filed against him. She already has a temporary injunction against Braddock for protection against stalking.

According to POLITICO, there are allegations involving a secretly recorded tape where Braddock said he had Russian and Ukrainian hitmen who could “get rid of” Luna.

Luna and Braddock are both hoping to get the Republican nomination for the House District 13 Seat. It’s being vacated by Charlie Crist who is running for Governor.

POLITICO is also reporting Conservative activist Erin Olszewski is the person who recorded Braddock during a 30-minute phone call. She is also seeking a permanent injunction.

Luna got support from President Donald Trump but lost to Crist in last year’s Republican congressional primary. She says she doesn’t personally know Braddock.

“And I have not known him prior to these incidences," Luna said.

In the injunction petition, Luna claims Braddock is working with another political rival, Amanda Makki. But Makki said she has no idea why her name is even part of this.

“I’m still shocked. It’s still very bizarre to me that my name is involved in this," Makki said.

Makki lost to Luna in last year’s primary. She said on Tuesday she had nothing to do with any murder plot.

“These are very serious allegations. And I’m very interested to see what the discovery process bears out," she said.

Everyone will return to court on July 9 after Braddock told the judge he had no idea what evidence was going to be presented against him and he needed more time to go over it.