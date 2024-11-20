Community members voice concern about future of Historic Gas Plant District amid stadium deal tensions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — When the City of St. Pete and county leaders approved the stadium deal, big part of the agreement was investing into the re-development of the Historic Gas Plant District.

The deal guaranteed affordable housing units and jobs for the neighborhood that was torn down 40 years ago to build Tropicana Field.

But as the stadium deal remains in jeopardy, so does the future of the Historic Gas Plant District.

"I went to sleep angry…I woke up, saying now is not the time to get angry, now is the time to be about the business of the community and of the people," said Esther Matthews with the NAACP St. Petersburg Chapter.

Angry is how Matthews feels about the situation between the Tampa Bay Rays and the county.

"Why are we re-hashing what has already been voting on? What is the reason for the delay?" asked Matthews.

Back in October, the Pinellas County Commission voted to delay bonds that would be used towards the new stadium, and then Tuesday night, the county decided to delay them again.

The delays come after hurricanes Milton and Helene devastated the area.

The Tampa Bay Rays sent the commission a letter stating the deal is now in jeopardy.

"I likened it last night when I was talking to my executive committee, to 'I purchase a home, all of my credit goes through, I go to closing, I sign the document to say the home is now mine, and the previous owner says 'wait a minute, I don't want to give you the keys,'" said Matthews.

A big concern for many community members is what happens if the deal falls through?

Included in the new stadium deal are promises of affordable housing, jobs, and about $50 million of investment in intentional equity.

"The very people the project is for won't benefit from it…it'll be many out of town-ers moving in and grabbing up property," said Matthews.

Terri Lipsey Scott who runs the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum was also promised a larger, updated museum. She sent ABC Action News this statement saying "The dreams of a revitalized community, complete with housing, economic opportunities, living wages, and hope, seemed within reach…it now appears to be an opportunity to deprive the greater majority of the city of their desires."

On the other hand, groups that have been against the deal, like the St. Pete Tenants Union, are hoping the deal falls through.

William Kilgore with the organization said money should be used for other issues in the city, like affordable housing.

"This is a life or death situation when it comes to housing, and it's really one of the most important things. And especially now since we have these damaged and destroyed homes. They've got to build it back and do it right," he said.

The county is scheduled to vote on the bonds December 17.