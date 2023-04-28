Community leaders host summit to address affordable housing crisis

LARGO, Fla — Rising rent is forcing many people to pack up and move. It's a growing problem across Tampa Bay. Community leaders in Pinellas County came together Friday to brainstorm solutions.

Now, out of necessity, a fifth-wheel trailer has become home for Christina Johnson.

"Can't beat it when the price of renting is so high and this is what you've got," Johnson added.

She said she and her husband live out of a 33 feet long trailer because monthly bills, including the lot, are still cheaper than anything else their dual income can afford.

"I would love to be able to have Thanksgiving at my house or Christmas and have everyone come to my house and I won't have to go to their houses. That I could have if I was able to rent, but the prices are so high it's just not. I can't do it," Johnson explained.

In 2022 the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Pinellas region was $1,302, which is up 26% from 2021.

During an affordable housing summit in St. Pete, Mayor Ken Welch said the rise in rent is not limited to Tampa Bay. He added it's the number one issue other cities are facing, too, which amped up the need for an aggressive approach to affordable housing.

"At the lower end, you're talking about entry-level firefighters and police officers. Nurses. Those are the folks we're talking about when we talk affordable or workforce housing. Workforce kind of goes up to the average salary up to 20% above that... But, its the folks that make our communities work," Welch explained.

Pinellas County Administrator, Barry Burton, said the housing crisis is driving people away who are fueling the economy.

"I think you're seeing people travel further and move out, and move up to get a place they can afford, and commute back," Burton added.

It's why plans are on the table to address the housing crisis, like eliminating parking requirements, increasing density for affordable housing, allowing multiple living spaces on a single lot, and waiving fees for affordable housing developments.

Meanwhile, organizers with St. Pete. Tenants union said they want to see more done to protect renters now.

"We want to see a county-wide right-to-counsel program. We want to see anyone in the county facing eviction being guaranteed a lawyer. That's number one. Number two is an expansion of public housing," organizer, Karla Correa, said.

According to the County, as of this spring, there were nearly $11,000 in new affordable housing units countywide for people at all income levels approved for funding or under construction.

But, until affordable housing becomes attainable for Johnson, home is where her lot is.

"I want to have hope. I would like to say, yeah, in five years, yeah, maybe it will be back down to a level where we can go, hey, there's a place, it's affordable, let's move out of the RV and go back to that lifestyle. But only time will tell," Johnson explained.