Community able to give feedback on Tropicana Field redevelopment proposals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People in St. Pete will get a chance to learn more about the future of the Tropicana Field site on Wednesday night. Community leaders have also weighed in on the different proposals and why it’s important for the city finds the right fit.

St. Pete leaders want to redevelop the area, once known as the Historic Gas Plant District. As part of the process, there was a community presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Coliseum from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The decision on the Tropicana Field redevelopment is personal to community activist Corey Givens Jr.

“For me, it’s important that we make good on the promises that were made to folks like my family who called the Gas Plant District home,” said Givens Jr. “We’ve got a lot of history here, and for me, the history of this site is more important than baseball.”

City leaders are considering four proposals. The city said it has the opportunity to fulfill unrealized promises and bring to St. Pete new attainable housing, equitable business opportunities, office and meeting space, and economic development that benefits everyone.

Givens Jr. said he wants to make sure the final decision is made with the community at heart.

“Every income bracket deserves to be able to afford where they live, and I think this 86-acre site is an opportunity for us to get it right. It’s a chance for us to create more housing for more people who need it most,” said Givens Jr.

Terri Lipsey Scott, the Executive Director of the Woodson African American Museum of Florida, also shared what is important to her in the ultimate choice.

“This is probably one of the largest projects that our community will ever have to entertain, and with that, the opportunity that presents itself for it to be more inclusive of housing, of entertainment, of just quality of life suggests that getting this right is critically important,” said Lipsey Scott.

No matter what, community leaders hope people find a way to engage in the process.

“At the end of the day, this has to be about building a St. Pete that works for all and not just some,” said Givens Jr.

If you can’t make it to the meeting Wednesday evening, there are still opportunities to give feedback:

Online: You can submit feedback about the proposals through a form until Jan. 23, 2023. In person: You can visit a feedback pop-up station at one of six city locations from Jan. 5 to Jan. 23.

The city said handwritten feedback will be welcome at these sites: