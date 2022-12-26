Cold weather shelters open as temps drop to 40 and below for 4th night

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cold night shelters continue to stay open tonight as temperatures will dip to 40 and below again tonight.

The Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas said more than 1,100 people took advantage of the cold night shelters since they opened on Friday

Hillsborough County had nearly 800 guests at their cold night shelters.

On Monday, cold weather remains a concern for those experiencing homelessness, so shelters will be open again across the Tampa Bay area.

HLA CEO Dr. Monika Alesnik said all locations that are open serve at least one meal, and some are serving breakfast as well.

"It's a costly venture, but we're getting people off the streets during the coldest time, and it is too cold for anyone to be out there," said Alesnik.

Multiple cold night shelters will open again tonight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Below is a list of shelters in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For a complete list of cold weather shelters across the area, click here.

Hillsborough County is partnering with the following organizations to provide a limited-capacity cold-weather shelter for adults.

All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity prior to that time.

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Homeless Helping Homeless

801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602

Homeless Helping Homeless

3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Hyde Park United Methodist Church (preferred media location)

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)

8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, FL 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

Pinellas County cold night shelters are on a first come first serve basis:

Tarpon Springs Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast

Address: 111 W. Lime Street, Tarpon Springs

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Clearwater

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

The Refuge Outreach Church

Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast

Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church

Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

WestCare Turning Point

Address: 1810 5th Ave. North, St. Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg

Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.

Salvation Army

Address: 1400 4th Street South, St Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Support the Cold Night Shelter Program by volunteering or donating here.