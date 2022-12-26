Cold weather shelters open as temps drop to 40 and below for 4th night

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cold night shelters continue to stay open tonight as temperatures will dip to 40 and below again tonight.
The Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas said more than 1,100 people took advantage of the cold night shelters since they opened on Friday
Hillsborough County had nearly 800 guests at their cold night shelters.
On Monday, cold weather remains a concern for those experiencing homelessness, so shelters will be open again across the Tampa Bay area.
HLA CEO Dr. Monika Alesnik said all locations that are open serve at least one meal, and some are serving breakfast as well.
"It's a costly venture, but we're getting people off the streets during the coldest time, and it is too cold for anyone to be out there," said Alesnik.
Multiple cold night shelters will open again tonight from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Below is a list of shelters in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For a complete list of cold weather shelters across the area, click here.
Hillsborough County is partnering with the following organizations to provide a limited-capacity cold-weather shelter for adults.
All shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity prior to that time.
Amazing Love Ministries
3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)
2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566
Homeless Helping Homeless
801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602
Homeless Helping Homeless
3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
Hyde Park United Methodist Church (preferred media location)
500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)
8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, FL 33604
Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
212 St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594
Pinellas County cold night shelters are on a first come first serve basis:
Tarpon Springs Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast
Address: 111 W. Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Clearwater
First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
The Refuge Outreach Church
Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Pinellas Park
Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast
Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
St. Petersburg
Northwest Presbyterian Church
Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
WestCare Turning Point
Address: 1810 5th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg
Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.
Salvation Army
Address: 1400 4th Street South, St Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Support the Cold Night Shelter Program by volunteering or donating here.