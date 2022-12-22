Watch Now
Cold weather shelters in Tampa Bay

Posted at 6:03 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 18:06:36-05

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — This weekend, the Tampa Bay area will experience the region's coldest Christmas temperatures in decades as a powerful cold front brings cold air to the area, just in time for Christmas, bringing temperatures around down into the 30s.

According to National Weather Service, the last time Christmas fell that low was 27 years ago.

In Citrus and Hernando counties, temperatures on Saturday and Sunday morning may be in the 20s.

On both mornings, inland Hillsborough and Pasco Counties are likely to experience a freeze.

Cold weather shelters will open up all throughout the Bay region due to the weather.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough's Cold Weather Shelter (CWS) Partnership plan will be utilized on nights when the temperature dips to 40 degrees or below, including wind chill between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Pinellas County

Cold Night Shelters are temporary shelters that open when the "feels like" temperature falls below 40 degrees and will be available between November 15 and March 15, as officials announce them.

  • Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast
    111 W Lime St., Tarpon Springs
    Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • First United Methodist Church
    411 Turner St., Clearwater
    Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • The Refuge Outreach Church
    606 Alden Ave., Clearwater
    Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast
    7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park
    Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Northwest Church
    6330 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg
    Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • WestCare Turning Point
    1810 5th Ave. N, St. Petersburg
    Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Unitarian Universalist Church
    100 Mirror Lake Dr. N, St. Petersburg
    Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • The Salvation Army
    1400 4th St. S, St. Petersburg
    Open from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Manatee County

  • The Salvation Army
    1204 14th St. W., Bradenton
    Doors open at 6 p.m. Room for only 50 additional people.

Pasco County

Pasco County is opening cold weather shelters on both sides of the county Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for those who need a warm place to spend the night.

Officials with Pasco County say sheltering space is limited, and to make sheltering arrangements for any of the three nights, you must call the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County at 727-842-8605, and select the “cold weather sheltering” option, extension 2, as follows:

  • Thursday, Dec. 22: Until 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Dec. 23: Noon - 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Dec. 24: Noon - 8 p.m.

Hernando County

  • Women’s Shelter (Mary’s House)
    1163 Howell Avenue
    (352) 799-2912 ext.109
  • Men’s Shelter
    1090 Mondon Hill Road Brooksville, FL 34605
    Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.103

As more cold weather shelters open, ABC Action News will continue to update you.

