Cold weather shelters in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — This weekend, the Tampa Bay area will experience the region's coldest Christmas temperatures in decades as a powerful cold front brings cold air to the area, just in time for Christmas, bringing temperatures around down into the 30s.
According to National Weather Service, the last time Christmas fell that low was 27 years ago.
In Citrus and Hernando counties, temperatures on Saturday and Sunday morning may be in the 20s.
On both mornings, inland Hillsborough and Pasco Counties are likely to experience a freeze.
Cold weather shelters will open up all throughout the Bay region due to the weather.
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough's Cold Weather Shelter (CWS) Partnership plan will be utilized on nights when the temperature dips to 40 degrees or below, including wind chill between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Pinellas County
Cold Night Shelters are temporary shelters that open when the "feels like" temperature falls below 40 degrees and will be available between November 15 and March 15, as officials announce them.
- Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast
111 W Lime St., Tarpon Springs
Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- First United Methodist Church
411 Turner St., Clearwater
Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- The Refuge Outreach Church
606 Alden Ave., Clearwater
Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast
7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park
Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Northwest Church
6330 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg
Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- WestCare Turning Point
1810 5th Ave. N, St. Petersburg
Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Unitarian Universalist Church
100 Mirror Lake Dr. N, St. Petersburg
Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- The Salvation Army
1400 4th St. S, St. Petersburg
Open from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Manatee County
- The Salvation Army
1204 14th St. W., Bradenton
Doors open at 6 p.m. Room for only 50 additional people.
Pasco County
Pasco County is opening cold weather shelters on both sides of the county Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for those who need a warm place to spend the night.
Officials with Pasco County say sheltering space is limited, and to make sheltering arrangements for any of the three nights, you must call the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County at 727-842-8605, and select the “cold weather sheltering” option, extension 2, as follows:
- Thursday, Dec. 22: Until 8 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 23: Noon - 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 24: Noon - 8 p.m.
Hernando County
- Women’s Shelter (Mary’s House)
1163 Howell Avenue
(352) 799-2912 ext.109
- Men’s Shelter
1090 Mondon Hill Road Brooksville, FL 34605
Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.103
As more cold weather shelters open, ABC Action News will continue to update you.