Cold weather shelters in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — This weekend, the Tampa Bay area will experience the region's coldest Christmas temperatures in decades as a powerful cold front brings cold air to the area, just in time for Christmas, bringing temperatures around down into the 30s.

According to National Weather Service, the last time Christmas fell that low was 27 years ago.

In Citrus and Hernando counties, temperatures on Saturday and Sunday morning may be in the 20s.

On both mornings, inland Hillsborough and Pasco Counties are likely to experience a freeze.

Cold weather shelters will open up all throughout the Bay region due to the weather.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough's Cold Weather Shelter (CWS) Partnership plan will be utilized on nights when the temperature dips to 40 degrees or below, including wind chill between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Pinellas County

Cold Night Shelters are temporary shelters that open when the "feels like" temperature falls below 40 degrees and will be available between November 15 and March 15, as officials announce them.

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast

111 W Lime St., Tarpon Springs

Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.



411 Turner St., Clearwater

Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Refuge Outreach Church

606 Alden Ave., Clearwater

Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.



7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park

Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.



6330 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg

Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

WestCare Turning Point

1810 5th Ave. N, St. Petersburg

Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church

100 Mirror Lake Dr. N, St. Petersburg

Open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.



1400 4th St. S, St. Petersburg

Open from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Manatee County

The Salvation Army

1204 14th St. W., Bradenton

Doors open at 6 p.m. Room for only 50 additional people.

Pasco County

Pasco County is opening cold weather shelters on both sides of the county Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for those who need a warm place to spend the night.

Officials with Pasco County say sheltering space is limited, and to make sheltering arrangements for any of the three nights, you must call the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County at 727-842-8605, and select the “cold weather sheltering” option, extension 2, as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 22: Until 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23: Noon - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24: Noon - 8 p.m.

Hernando County

Women’s Shelter (Mary’s House)

1163 Howell Avenue

(352) 799-2912 ext.109

Men’s Shelter

1090 Mondon Hill Road Brooksville, FL 34605

Phone: (352) 799-2912 ext.103

As more cold weather shelters open, ABC Action News will continue to update you.