Clearwater's redesigned Coachman Park opens with first concert at The Sound

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Wednesday evening, the sound coming from downtown Clearwater is rock and roll.

The band Cheap Trick has played just about everywhere in the Tampa Bay area and they are the first to headline at the new amphitheater called The Sound, a part of the new Coachman Park.

“Everything about it is top-notch,” said Robin Zander.

Zander has fronted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band since the ’70s and has lived in nearby Safety Harbor for decades.

“We needed something like this in town. Clearwater deserves it,” he said.

Coachman Park, worth $84 million, is a project that city leaders hope will bring more people to downtown Clearwater.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and this crazy,” said Maddie Vaughn.

The grand opening of the park and the concert seemed to fill up downtown restaurants before the show.

This is just the beginning, with concerts planned in the venue Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

There is covered seating for 4,000, with room on the lawn for another 5,000.

That’s where we found Doug and Annette Chard.

“It’s beautiful. The aesthetics are gorgeous. It’s comfortable. I love everything about it,” said Annette Chard.

Those who didn’t have a ticket still found a way to hear the music, while others enjoyed the rest of the newly designed park.

The Francis family took in the view before sunset.

“It’s amazing. It’s awesome,” said Timur Francis.

More development is still to come, with plans for a hotel, apartments, and a parking garage.